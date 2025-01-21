Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Around 250 people joined a rally in their bid to save a Derbyshire County Council care home for the elderly which is one of three earmarked for a proposed sale or closure after eight others have already been selected to be sold.

The Conservative-controlled council, which has already held a public consultation, says it is preparing to refocus its adult care services by supporting more dementia patients and helping more people to stay at home after already opting to sell eight care homes and close five day centres for the elderly.

But campaign group Belper Together held a rally in Belper, on January 18, to voice concerns after the council’s latest plans include a proposal tocease operating long-term residential and respite care at the Ada Belfield Centre, on Derwent Street, in Belper, as well as at The Staveley Centre, at Middlecroft, Staveley, and at the Thomas Fields. Care Centre, in Buxton.

Concerned relative Colin Orton praised the quality of care provided by Ada Belfield compared with others he has encountered and said he has not had the heart to tell his 94-year-old mother about the plans.

Belper Together Campaigners March Through The Town In Opposition To Derbyshire County Council Proposals That Could Affect The Ada Belfeld Care Home

He said: “We have been totally betrayed by the county council over the Ada Belfield – a place of love and humanity at the heart of our community where dedicated staff make every day count for their residents.”

The cash-strapped council is considering operating four homes as specialist dementia care homes including: Florence Shipley, at Heanor; Meadow View, at Matlock; Oaklands, at Swadlincote, and Whitestones, at Chapel-en-le-Frith with each one except Whitestones having an integrated day centre.

Alternatively, it is considering operating two homes, Florence Shipley and Whitestones, as specialist dementia care homes and Meadow View and Oaklands would adopt a mixed care model.

Under both options, the council would cease to operate long-term residential and respite care at Ada Belfield, at Belper, The Staveley Centre, at Middlecroft, Staveley, and at the Thomas Fields. Care Centre, in Buxton.

Belper'S Ada Belfield Care Home Residents Join Campaign To Save The Home Which Is Subject To Derbyshire County Council Proposals To Change Care Services.

However, under the council’s preferred option, Bennerley Fields care home, at Ilkeston, would no longer operate as a residential care home and would be repurposed with Staveley and Thomas Fields for hospital discharge beds to support the health and care system.

Rally campaigners gathered at Strutts Community Centre following a march and heard from relatives of Ada Belfield residents, Green Party Derbyshire County Cllr Gez Kinsella, who represents Duffield and Belper South, Mid-Derbyshire MP Jonathan Davies and retired Belper GP, Dr Heather Kinsella, and others.

Cllr Kinsella said: “By their own admission, the council’s Cabinet Members do not seem to understand the financial justification for their own proposals. And the so-called consultation incorporated no public face-to-face engagement by either officers or cabinet members to explain their reasoning. Surely such a major decision merited more discussion.”

Dr Heather Kinsella, who is concerned all possible options have not been considered, said: “If we lose the Ada Belfield in its current form, we will also lose its 20 NHS rehabilitation beds – an integral part the Babington Hospital closure agreement. Not only have over 800 people benefitted from these rehab beds since the facility opened, they importantly take pressure off the acute hospitals, thereby improving care for everyone.”

Mid Derbyshire Labour MP Jonathan Davies questioned the process the council used to arrive at its decision to consult on the services.

He said: “It is doubtful whether the county council followed consultation best practices regarding its care homes, and this needs further investigation. We also need to understand how well the council collaborates with the NHS, especially when patients are being discharged from hospital into adult social care.

“The new Government has set aside billions of pounds of much-needed extra funding for the NHS and councils to address the 14 years of cuts they have faced. Why can’t Derbyshire County Council postpone any decision until these new funds filter through?”

East Midlands UNISON union regional organiser Dave Ratchford has said the county council gave repeated assurances the views of the public would be fully considered, but he claims there has been no evidence of this in practice.

He added that UNISON has vigorously opposed closures from the outset and will continue to fight for vulnerable members of the community and the staff who provide quality care.

Derbyshire County Council has argued that it needs to fill a gap in the market to support those with dementia and their carers while also helping with hospital discharges and unplanned hospital admissions all while supporting as many people as possible so they can continue to live independently at home.

Cabinet member for adult care Councillor Natalie Hoy said: “We understand there is interest in the outcome of the public consultation and the future of Ada Belfield and I can assure everyone that all responses and feedback received will be fully taken into account and no decisions have been made yet.

"We’ve always prided ourselves on being a well-managed council but like all other councils across the country we’re facing increasing financial pressures that are outside our control including higher prices for fuel, energy, materials, inflation, the national pay award and the continued increase in demand for services, particularly adults and children’s social care services.

"We are also seeing a continued decline in people choosing to go into a traditional residential care setting, instead people are wanting and are choosing to live independently in their own homes for as long as possible.

"Evidence shows fewer people are choosing, and will choose, to live in a traditional residential care setting, such as Ada Belfield. Because people are choosing to stay at home for as long as possible, when they enter care settings they have more acute needs which means they need nursing care which we’re not legally allowed to provide.

"These changes in demand, including the need to support the growing number of people with dementia and their carers, means it is vital we explore options to ensure we are sustainable and meet the needs of our residents.”

Belper Town Council has stated its town councillors will be strongly lobbying for the facility to be retained as it is such an important asset to Belper and its residents.

Belper Together stated the award-winning Ada Belfeld Centre opened only four years ago at a cost of over £11m and currently accommodates some 40 residents whose health is already suffering as a result of the latest uncertainty.

The council has said that under its proposals the library adjoining the Ada Belfield care home would not be affected by any possible changes.

The eight care homes the county council’s Cabinet has already agreed to cease operating and to sell include: Briar Close, at Borrowash; Castle Court, at Swadlincote; The Grange, at Eckington; Lacemaker Court, at Long Eaton; The Leys, at Ashbourne; New Bassett House, at Shirebrook; Rowthorne, at Swanwick; And Thomas Colledge House, at Bolsover.

And the five day centres the Cabinet has already agreed to close include: Blackwell Day Centre, at Blackwell; Fabrick Day Services, at Hilton; Jubilee Centre, at New Mills; Queens Court, at Buxton; And Valley View Day Centre, at Bolsover.

Belper Together Chairperson Keith Venables has invited everyone at the rally to attend the next campaign meeting at Strutts Community Centre, in Belper, at 7pm, on January 27.