“We have been left in limbo”: Derbyshire single mum ‘heartbroken’ as disabled boy forced to bath at school – after council fails to install home adaptations for over four years

A single mother has spoken out after years of waiting for vital home adaptations for her 10-year-old disabled son.

Leo Harrup, requires round the clock support, including PEG feeding, overnight ventilation breathing support, multiple daily medications, epilepsy management, mobility assistance and full personal care.

But his family home in Tideswell lacks adaptations essential to support his complex needs – with Leo forced to be bathed at school.

Lucy Browes, Leo’s mum said: “Every day I am lifting, carrying and improvising. We do not even have a bathroom to wash him safely in.

"It’s exhausting, unsafe and heartbreaking to know that time is slipping by while the council delays.

"Leo deserves to spend his childhood in his family home and be comfortable, not condemned by bureaucracy to have to have a bath at school.

"I have to physically carry him up and down stairs to and from bed every day. He has tonic clonic seizures and weighs 36kg. Itis a huge struggle and has affected my physical health.”

Lucy first applied to Derbyshire County Council for home adaptations to support her then five-year-old son in 2021.

But she was advised that her High Peak home, which lacked disabled parking, was not suitable for disabled adaptations – and the family would need to move in order to qualify for the council’s support.

Lucy and her two sons left their house behind and managed to move to a property in Derbyshire Dales, which she was advised was suitable to adapt for all Leo's requirements.

Initial assessment and planning started quickly after the family moved in, but a number of administration delays followed.

Despite repeated assessments and promises by Derbyshire County Council, over four years on the works have still not begun, leaving Leo in a house that is unsafe and unsuitable for his care needs.

Lucy said: “We have been left in limbo due to council restructuring and repeated delays in decision-making.

"In the meantime, Leo’s needs have become more complex as he grows, and moving and handling becomes increasingly difficult and unsafe.

“With the arrival of the Reform leadership, they have finally abdicated responsibility by delegating all these projects to local authorities, creating yet another delay.

"Enough is enough, we need action, not more excuses, I am urging Derbyshire County Council to prioritise urgent cases and take accountability for repeated failures to meet the assessed needs of the most vulnerable members of our society."

Derbyshire County Council confirmed they were aware of the delays to Leo’s home adaptations but were unable to provide timescales for when the works would be carried out.

Councillor Sam Redfern, Cabinet Member for Children and Family Help, said: “We are aware of the concerns raised regarding the delays to adaptations at the property in question.

"Supporting children and families with complex needs is a priority for Derbyshire County Council, and we recognise the importance of ensuring safe and suitable living arrangements.

“This has been a complex case involving multiple agencies, planning processes, and contractual considerations. While we regret the delays, we continue to work closely with the family and relevant professionals to progress the necessary adaptations as quickly as possible.”