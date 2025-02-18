We discover places in the Peak District and wider Derbyshire where you can treat your mum to a special Mother's Day meal

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 11:38 BST
Mother’s Day gives families a special occasion to spoil their mums – and a meal out is a great way to show you care.

It’s the perfect opportunity for mum to turn her back on slaving over a hot stove, wash her hands of scrubbing dirty dishes and enjoy being waited on for a couple of hours.

Derbyshire restaurants are offering menus to tempt families away from their homes on March 30. Book ahead to make sure your Mother’s Day meal out goes without a hitch.

Give mum a break from cooking by treating her to a meal out on Mother's Day (generic image: Adobe Stock)

1. Mother's Day menu

Give mum a break from cooking by treating her to a meal out on Mother's Day (generic image: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
A three-course set menu, costing £28.99 per person, will be available at the Grouse & Claret, Rowsley on Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30. This special menu includes mouth-watering steak and Malbec pie, elegant salmon en croute and tender sirloin steak. Diners who book a table for Mother's Day will have the option of traditional Sunday roasts with all the trimmings. Reserve your place by visiting www.grouseclaretpub.co.uk/mothersday

2. Grouse & Claret, Rowsley

A three-course set menu, costing £28.99 per person, will be available at the Grouse & Claret, Rowsley on Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30. This special menu includes mouth-watering steak and Malbec pie, elegant salmon en croute and tender sirloin steak. Diners who book a table for Mother's Day will have the option of traditional Sunday roasts with all the trimmings. Reserve your place by visiting www.grouseclaretpub.co.uk/mothersday Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A three-course Mother's Day meal featuring sirloin beef, braised shoulder of lamb and pan-fried sea bass fillet will be served in the Red Lion Restaurant's Garden Room at Peak Edge Hotel from 12 noon until 8pm on March 30. The cost is £75 per person. For something different on Mother's Day, book a table in the hotel's Walton Suite for a three-course meal and music from a Michael Buble tribute act with the event starting at 12 midday. Make your reservation via the website on https://www.peakedgehotel.co.uk/events/mothers-day-lunch or call 01246 566142.

3. Peak Edge Hotel, Stonedge, near Chesterfield

A three-course Mother's Day meal featuring sirloin beef, braised shoulder of lamb and pan-fried sea bass fillet will be served in the Red Lion Restaurant's Garden Room at Peak Edge Hotel from 12 noon until 8pm on March 30. The cost is £75 per person. For something different on Mother's Day, book a table in the hotel's Walton Suite for a three-course meal and music from a Michael Buble tribute act with the event starting at 12 midday. Make your reservation via the website on https://www.peakedgehotel.co.uk/events/mothers-day-lunch or call 01246 566142. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A special Mother's Day menu with main courses including roast loin of pork, pesto fried fillet of salmon and butternut squash steak will be served at the Sitwell Arms on March 30 from 12 noon with the final sitting at 6.15pm. Three courses cost £25 per head and two courses £20 per person. Book your table at https://bookings.alacer.cloud/sitwell-arms/restaurant

4. Sitwell Arms, Renishaw

A special Mother's Day menu with main courses including roast loin of pork, pesto fried fillet of salmon and butternut squash steak will be served at the Sitwell Arms on March 30 from 12 noon with the final sitting at 6.15pm. Three courses cost £25 per head and two courses £20 per person. Book your table at https://bookings.alacer.cloud/sitwell-arms/restaurant Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak District
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice