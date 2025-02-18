3 . Peak Edge Hotel, Stonedge, near Chesterfield

A three-course Mother's Day meal featuring sirloin beef, braised shoulder of lamb and pan-fried sea bass fillet will be served in the Red Lion Restaurant's Garden Room at Peak Edge Hotel from 12 noon until 8pm on March 30. The cost is £75 per person. For something different on Mother's Day, book a table in the hotel's Walton Suite for a three-course meal and music from a Michael Buble tribute act with the event starting at 12 midday. Make your reservation via the website on https://www.peakedgehotel.co.uk/events/mothers-day-lunch or call 01246 566142. Photo: Submitted