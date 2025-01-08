Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire farmer is braving sub-zero temperatures to take a dip in her unique outdoor ice bath.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanna Shimwell has posted a video of her in a bikini in a snow blanketed field where she breaks ice before stepping into freezing cold water.

Released two days ago on social media, the footage has racked up 6,850 likes including one from TV star and fellow Peak District farmer Kelvin Fletcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna, who manages Dale Farm at Great Longstone, said: “I started doing cold exposure about seven years ago, for the mental health benefits. I have suffered with depression and find exercise/keeping fit and spending time in the outdoors were factors which helped me - cold water was another thing to try and it’s been of benefit to me.

Joanna Shimwell in her unique ice bath at Dale Farm, Great Longstone (still from Joanne's video).

“It feels scary to think about taking off warm clothes and getting into a freezing cold bath of water and ice but I genuinely enjoy the challenge and overcoming my self doubt is a good feeling. It’s helped me build confidence.

“Sometimes the baths are used for drinking water for our cows but currently they aren’t in use so I thought why not make use of them as I don’t have a dedicated ice bath for my own use.

"It feels amazing afterwards - you get a dopamine hit and generally feel really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously cold exposure can carry risks of shock etc but as I am experienced in this practice I don’t think it’s unsafe for me. I know how to prepare correctly and I know the risks.”

Joanna submerged in a bathful of icy water at Dale Farm, Great Longstone (photo courtesy of Joanna Shimwell)

Joanna, 38, is no stranger to taking a dip in sub-zero temperatures. As a keen wild swimmer, she has plunged into freezing water in the Lake District after using a hammer to break the ice.

While cold water therapy relieves pain, reduces muscle soreness and boosts mood but warnings have been given about the risks which can include organ failure, skin rash and nerve damage.