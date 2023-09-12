A High Peak dog owner is warning others to be alert after his dog was bitten by an adder.

An adder bit Tom Brennan's dog while they were out walking in the High Peak.

Tom Brennan’s Vizsla Scout dog was bitten by an adder and required emergency veterinary care.

He said: “We had a worrying 12 hours in the emergency vets, fortunately she’s now on the mend.

“We initially thought it was a reaction to an insect bite.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An adder bit Tom Brennan's dog while they were out walking in the High Peak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The lump appeared almost instantly and she was shivering, unable to walk and very lethargic within 30 minutes.

“Adder bites can be fatal to dogs without urgent treatment, especially smaller breeds.”Tom took his dog to the vets and was told that adder bites are ‘extremely rare’ in the North West but not unheard of, especially late August and early September.

He said: “We were told to attach bells to her collar when walking off-lead in the hills this time of year.”