Elmwood Medical Centre received an ‘inadequate’ rating in March 2023 following an unannounced Care Quality Commission, CQC, inspection.

However, the findings from an inspection in June have just been published and the Burlington Road surgery has met several of the criteria and the CQC inspector has removed the warning signs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An inspector said: “The issues previously identified in providing effective and responsive care had been addressed.

The Care Quality Commission says Elmwood Medical Centre has made improvements following a recent inspection that the warning signs can come down. Pic Jason Chadwick.

“The issues previously identified in providing well-led services had been addressed in part.

“We found there had been significant improvement in many areas of the warning notices served on 9 February 2023.”

David Beckett, chief executive of gtd healthcare, which manages the practice, said the interim visit emphasises the excellent progress made in a very short space of time.“The downgrading of the warning notices has been a fantastic boost for staff as it highlights the efforts that have been invested over the past six months into analysing every area within the report and the determination to put things right.

Advertisement

“It is our absolute priority to ensure that patients not only receive the highest quality and safest care but they feel valued and have every confidence in the practice.

Advertisement

“I hope the recent interim visit and experience when accessing services at the practice over the past few months provide patients with the reassurance that significant improvements are underway.”

Improvements made to enhance patient experience were noted including purchasing a new clock to benefit dementia patients, replacing the seating in the waiting area, cosmetic work to the building and the provision of regular patient engagement activities.

This forms part of a wider, long-term programme of work at the practice for the next few years and beyond, which gtd healthcare says demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the organisation achieves its goal of providing stability at the practice and patient care that excels for the future.

Advertisement

The report stated there were still areas of improvement needed at the surgery including: “Ensuring care and treatment is provided in a safe way to patients.