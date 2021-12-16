Walkers find 'disgusting' rotting sheep carcasses at Lyme Park

It is the latest blow for the walking community who say they feel they are being pushed out as the estate, which is owned and run by the National Trust, appears to be favouring agricultural use.

In October and November walkers reported seeing dead and rotting sheep in Drinkwater Meadows and in Darcy’s pond.

Then as repairs on a gate blocked access, they were forced to enter a paddock full of cattle which they described as aggressive.

Lyme Park

In April, the Advertiser reported how dog walkers were unhappy at new rules stating that dogs should be kept on a short lead at all times when visiting between April 12 and July 31, with the exception of Knightslow Wood, where they are permitted to be off lead, under close control.

One dog walker who did not want to be named said: “There seems to have been an awful lot of problems at Lyme Park recently.

“Earlier in the year our dog walking rights were changed then in the autumn there were dead sheep everywhere – it was disgusting – and now we are being forced into a cattle paddock while repairs take place, and the cattle don’t like us being there.”

Over a six-week period walkers found eight dead sheep, including some rotting carcasses.

Drinkwater Meadows at Lyme Park

The dog walker said: “I’d report it and they would come and move it but then the next week there would be another one.”

Another walker said he felt the park was putting too much emphasis on agricultural use which goes against what the National Trust stands for.

“They are trying to turn it in to a farm and it’s not meant to be a farm,” he said. “It’s for us the people to enjoy but I know a lot of people are losing faith and don’t want to continue to walk there which is a shame.”

They said: “I have been really impressed with the interim manager but feel Lyme Park is still dealing with the hangovers from previous management which need to be addressed.”

A spokesperson for the National Trust said: “Sadly, a small number of sheep remains have been found this year in an area of Lyme known as Drinkwater Meadow. We are continuing to work closely with farmers who graze their livestock at Lyme and are in discussion with them to better understand how this came to be, and to make any changes necessary to avoid losing livestock in the future.

“We work hard to ensure that Lyme is as open and accessible as possible. There are, however, some times of the year when we need to limit access to parts of the estate, for example to allow the ground to recover, or to protect young lambs. We do also ask visitors with dogs to follow some additional rules for part of the year, keeping their dog on a lead in some areas to protect the wildlife and livestock that call Lyme home.

“The cattle at Lyme have been selected for their naturally docile behaviour, so reports of intimidating or aggressive livestock are very rare. We ask visitors to follow the Countryside Code, give livestock plenty of space, and to report anything out of the ordinary to us by emailing [email protected], so that we can resolve any issues as soon as possible.”