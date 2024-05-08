Walker airlifted to hospital - after falling from high rock while taking photos at popular Peak District beauty spot
Kinder Mountain Rescue Team received reports that a man had taken a fall and seriously injured his back during a Peak District hike on Sunday, May 5.
The man had been taking a photo of the group of walkers from a high rock at the top of Sandy Hayes when he fell off the rock backwards.
He was in severe pain and other walkers suspected he might have broken his back.
As this was a serious injury with the potential for life changing consequences, the assistance of a Coastguard Rescue helicopter was immediately requested. Once the helicopter was on its way, Kinder Mountain Rescue deployed a fast response team to make their way to the scene on foot and also deployed a party with a stretcher. This is a standard protocol, as occasionally the helicopter is unable to get to the location.
The helicopter arrived on the scene and was able to package the casualty and fly him and his wife to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield for urgent assessment.
The response team arrived just as the helicopter was lifting off and were able to carry out a welfare check on the rest of the group, who were happy to carry on with the rest of their walk.
A spokesperson for Kinder Mountain Rescue Team said: “We wish the gentleman a speedy recovery.”