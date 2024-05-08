Walker airlifted to hospital - after falling from high rock while taking photos at popular Peak District beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kinder Mountain Rescue Team received reports that a man had taken a fall and seriously injured his back during a Peak District hike on Sunday, May 5.

The man had been taking a photo of the group of walkers from a high rock at the top of Sandy Hayes when he fell off the rock backwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was in severe pain and other walkers suspected he might have broken his back.

The incident happened at Sandy Hayes at Kinder Scout in the Peak District. Photo: National Trust Images/Paul Harris

As this was a serious injury with the potential for life changing consequences, the assistance of a Coastguard Rescue helicopter was immediately requested. Once the helicopter was on its way, Kinder Mountain Rescue deployed a fast response team to make their way to the scene on foot and also deployed a party with a stretcher. This is a standard protocol, as occasionally the helicopter is unable to get to the location.

The helicopter arrived on the scene and was able to package the casualty and fly him and his wife to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield for urgent assessment.

The response team arrived just as the helicopter was lifting off and were able to carry out a welfare check on the rest of the group, who were happy to carry on with the rest of their walk.