Volunteers working to clean up Whaley Bridge

The Whaley4Wards volunteers have been getting their paint brushes out in order to give the station and toilets a make over.

Ian Kidd, who is heading up the group, said: “It’s just about doing our bit for where we live and being proud of where we live.”

Whaley4Wards is a sub-group of Whaley Bridge Town Council and made up of both elected members and the public and covers Whaley Bridge as well as the four wards covered by the town council of Fernilee, Furness Vale, Taxal and Yeardsley.

Whaley 4Wards volunteers Jane Draper, Bill Carr, Ashley McKiernan and Ian Kidd painting at the station

Ian said: “We have organised literpicks and painting sessions. It’s the little stuff that the town council hasn’t got the man power for or the things forgotten by the borough council but if we can go out and paint the toilets it makes it a better place for everyone.”

The aim for Whaley4Wards is for it to become the go-to volunteer body for Whaley Bridge and a way to coordinate volunteers across various short term regeneration projects.

Ian said: “There is no point one lot of litter pickers going out and doing the park just days after another lot has done it so we want to make sure the jobs are getting done in the right order and in the places which need that little bit of love.

"Going forward we want more people to spend an hour or so loving the town and where they live and together we can all make a difference.”

Anyone who would like to join the Whaley4Wards group or contact the group can find them on Facebook searching ‘Whaley4Wards’.