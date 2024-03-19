Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the weekend volunteers brought out last year’s boards ready for inspection.

Michael Hilton said: “And so it begins.

“The Buxton Well Dressing lifters and shifters have woken from their hibernation.

The Buxton well dressing lifters and shifters volunteers team . Photo Michael Hilton

“It is time to pull out all of the boards used in last year’s display which were stored over the winter and break up the now rock hard clay and empty it out ready so the well boards can be checked and painted then in June filled with new wet clay so the petallers can work their magic for the festival once more.”

The tradition of well dressing in Buxton dates back to 1840 when residents of Higher Buxton were overjoyed when fresh water arriving at the Market Place Fountain.

To give thanks to the Duke’s workmen local people arranged a floral dressing and tea party accompanied by Brass Bands and dancing children.

Since then the well dressing has grown and attracts thousands of visitors to the town.

The boards used from last years well dressing have been removed from storage and will be inspected and repainted before this year's festival. Photo Michael Hilton

A spokesperson for the well dressing committee said: “Because this is such a huge community event, we do rely on the support of many volunteers to perform many different jobs throughout the year such as advertising, social media, IT support, dressing board installation, petallers, carnival marshals and many other tasks.

“We have many opportunities for volunteering as both the Well Dressing festival and carnival are organised by volunteers.

“We work closely with the council but provide all the organisation ourselves. We always require many people on the week of the festival to help organise and marshal the parade as well as prepare the well dressings.

“Our organising committee meets throughout the year and is always looking for people to lend a small amount of time to ensure this local community festival continues.”

The old clay has been removed from the boards. Photo Michael Hilton

Michael added: Could you come and help a little with this part of the Well Dressings - Just a couple of hours, a few times a year?

“Or would you like to help a little with petalling in early July?”