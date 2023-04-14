Vision Buxton gets behind The Big Help Out’s call for volunteers in the community.

“The Voluntary and Community Sector has always been at the heart of community support across the High Peak and the challenges we have all faced over the last three years has only highlighted this even more,” said James Bromley, CEO of High Peak CVS.

Vision Buxton members have been emphasising the critical importance of volunteers to Buxton.

"We literally would not be able to put on the Fringe without volunteers. With the exception of some paid Fringe Desk roles in the summer, the Fringe relies entirely on unpaid help." says Buxton Fringe Marketing officer, Stephanie Billen. Transition Buxton’s Jean Ball adds: “Transition Buxton CIC is entirely run by volunteers … There is always more to do than people to do it, so getting more people actively involved is important.”

Buxton Opera House Volunteers. Image: Dave King

Lesley Caddy, chair of Buxton Town Team, confirms the need for new blood: “We're desperate to find some new people – from enthusiastic students to retirees with a bit of time on their hands.”

Without volunteers there would be no opera house, no art festivals, no well dressings, no town decorations, no carnival, no duck race, no illuminated window at the station, no community gallery, no community garden, no community orchard, no flowerpot trail, no lantern parade, no hard-to-recycle item bins, no community transport, no repair café, no foodbank and no mountain rescue team – to name just a few.

There is further information about the incredibly diverse opportunities for volunteers on the Vision Buxton website at https://www.visionbuxton.co.uk/volunteer-in-buxton/.

Anyone interested can visit many of the groups during the Buxton Spring Fair on Monday 1st May or at the Rotary Club of Buxton’s Summer Fair & Charity Bazaar in the Pavilion Gardens on Saturday 3rd June. Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is also hosting a Volunteering Fair at The Pump Room, 10am-12noon, on Saturday 20th May. Alternatively, local volunteer centre, Connex Community Support, co-ordinates a volunteering database or you can visit the websites of Buxton’s various groups directly – they’re listed at www.visitbuxton.co.uk/move-to-buxton/.

Buxton Town Team volunteers planting in the Serpentine Walks. Image: Lesley Caddy

Buxton Fringe 'Hotspot Team'. Image: Gemma Ball

