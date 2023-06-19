News you can trust since 1852
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed

Victorian adult only 7-bedroom guest house in Buxton sold for over £100,000

A seven-bedroom Victorian guest house in Buxton has sold for a guide price of £115,000, in a deal arranged by commercial real estate firm Colliers.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 14:05 BST

The Old Manse in Clifton Road, Buxton is an adult-only guesthouse that combines Victorian old-world charm with modern and stylish touches. It is located at the heart of Peak District and surrounded by moors, dales, rivers, springs and caverns – offering endless possibilities for hikes and cycle rides.

Old Manse, which prides itself on ‘comfortable’ en suite bedrooms and breakfasts ‘home-cooked with love’ was under the stewardship of Lis Gordon and Neale Warrington since 2018.

During the last five years, the pair upgraded the property with modern comforts, including electric vehicle charging, while maintaining its Victorian period features. The couple have now decided to move on to their next challenge at a larger sea-front guesthouse in Scarborough.

The Old Manse in Clifton Road, Buxton.The Old Manse in Clifton Road, Buxton.
The Old Manse in Clifton Road, Buxton.
Most Popular

The Old Manse has been sold to Samantha Collins and her sister Stephanie Ballantyne, who will move to Buxton from Wick in the north of Scotland, for the guide price of £115,000 in a deal arranged by commercial real estate firm Colliers.

Commenting on the sale, Haydn Spedding of Colliers’ Hotel Agency team said: “The Old Manse is a lovely character Victorian guest house which Lis and Neale have carefully upgraded and refurbished, it was exactly Sam and Stephanie have been looking for. They’re looking forward to welcoming both old and new guests to The Old Manse and adding their own flare of hospitality to the guest house.”

Related topics:VictorianBuxtonPeak District