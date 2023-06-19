Victorian adult only 7-bedroom guest house in Buxton sold for over £100,000

The Old Manse in Clifton Road, Buxton is an adult-only guesthouse that combines Victorian old-world charm with modern and stylish touches. It is located at the heart of Peak District and surrounded by moors, dales, rivers, springs and caverns – offering endless possibilities for hikes and cycle rides.

Old Manse, which prides itself on ‘comfortable’ en suite bedrooms and breakfasts ‘home-cooked with love’ was under the stewardship of Lis Gordon and Neale Warrington since 2018.

During the last five years, the pair upgraded the property with modern comforts, including electric vehicle charging, while maintaining its Victorian period features. The couple have now decided to move on to their next challenge at a larger sea-front guesthouse in Scarborough.

The Old Manse in Clifton Road, Buxton.

The Old Manse has been sold to Samantha Collins and her sister Stephanie Ballantyne, who will move to Buxton from Wick in the north of Scotland, for the guide price of £115,000 in a deal arranged by commercial real estate firm Colliers.