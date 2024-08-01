Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 50 stalls, Japanese street food, music and entertainment will be heading to Pavilion Gardens for the first Japan Fest in Buxton.

This first Japan Fest in Buxton, presented by Otaku World LTD, promises to blend traditional and contemporary Japanese culture in an immersive experience.

The new festival, on Sunday September, 29, will take visitors to the heart of Japan through music and cultural demonstrations.

Organiser Manuele Giacone of Otaku World, an anime store in Derby, looking to expand its cultural offering, said: "We are thrilled to host Japan Fest Buxton with Pavilion Gardens for the first year.

Japanese street food, music and entertainment will be heading to Pavilion Gardens for the first Japan Fest in Buxton. Photo Jason Chadwick

“This event aims to become a vibrant celebration of Japanese culture that continues to inspire and connect enthusiasts across the UK.

“We can't wait to share what we've planned for this year's festival.”

During the event there will be more than 50 stalls and guests can also enjoy a diverse lineup of performances.

These include DJ Manimal and Cerisina's Hatsune Miku Vocaloid Tribute Act, Nattohead's anime cover band, Jero11's anime guitar and shamisen playing, Black Tsubaki's Japanese/Anime Rock idol performance, Lj English's Enka singing, Aki's Japanese Koto playing, Meian Maid Cafes Idol Maid Performance, and Derby Aikido's Aikido Demonstration.

There will also be a chance to participate in activities such as Shogi, Fox Mask Painting, Origami, Kimono Wearing, Manga Drawing, board games, and basic Japanese language lessons. Engage in the Sake talk and tasting, Natto talk and tasting, and enjoy a Japanese Green Tea Tasting session.

Food will be provided from Oishi Leeds, a traditional Japanese street food vendor and Mayumi’s Japanese Food which offers traditional Japanese homemade comfort food.

Manuele Giacone said: “Japan Fest Buxton aims to provide an enriching cultural experience, welcoming both the local Japanese community and all enthusiasts of Japanese culture. This event is designed to offer a taste of Japan's rich traditions and its vibrant modern cultural expressions. However, there is another goal for Japan Fest Buxton, and that is to make it the biggest and most immersive Japan Fest yet!

Tickets are priced at £10 for individuals and £35 for a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children aged 16 and under). Entry is free for children under 5. Booking fees apply.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit otakuworld.co.uk/buxton24