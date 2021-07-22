Vandals damage memorial trees in Chapel-en-le-Frith park
Vandals have damaged trees planted in memory of loved ones in Chapel-en-le-Frith Memorial Park.
The town’s parish council said trees in the park had been intentionally damaged on two separate occasions.
The first occurred in June when an Oak tree was snapped in two the day after it was planted and the second occurred this week when a Cherry Blossom tree was also snapped in two.
The parish council said: “It’s obviously very upsetting to the families who planted the trees in memory of their loved ones to see them damaged like this. Many people plant trees as an alternative to keeping a grave and it’s just as disrespectful as causing damage in a cemetery. ”
The parish council said it intends to replace the trees if they cannot be saved and to install protective tree guards. Anyone with any information on the damage is asked to contact the Parish Clerk via email [email protected] or call 01298 813320 Monday – Friday 9am – 12:30pm.