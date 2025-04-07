‘Urgent plea’ after ‘soul destroying’ Peak District moorland fire causes £30k worth of damage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fire on Howden Moor in the Peak District caused £30,000 worth of damage and devastated two square kilometres of wildlife habitats.

National Trust has issued an urgent plea following a fire which devastated Howden Moor in the Peak District last month.

Thanks to the joint efforts of fire and rescue services from Derbyshire and South Yorkshire, as well as rangers, tenants, and officers from the Eastern Moors Partnership, fire was extinguished within hours.

However, it was not before major damage was caused to two square kilometres of the moorland – including vegetation, trees and fencing, which will impact the local wildlife.

While the cause of the most recent Howden Moor fire is not yet known, many fires of this nature are caused by people, either accidentally or deliberately, and therefore they can be prevented, National Trust explained.

The charity has appealed to Peak District visitors and urged them not to lit fires or use barbeques under any circumstances to prevent further blazes.

Craig Best, the National Trust’s General Manager in the Peak District, said: "The Howden Moor fire, along with recent wild fires across the country, are a stark reminder of how rapidly fire can spread and the immense damage that can be caused.

“As a conservation charity, we look after nature, beauty and history for everyone to enjoy. We do this with the support of staff, volunteers, members, and donors. The land in our care contains spectacular landscapes, National Nature Reserves, Sites of Special Scientific Interest and significant wildlife habitats.

“To see some of that work go up in smoke is soul destroying. Protecting special places like the Peak District for future generations is paramount and we need visitors to play their part too and never use barbeques or light fires within the Peak District and always take litter home.”

The plea comes as the unseasonable warm spring weather continues to sweep the country and is predicted to continue.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) who were one of the teams who responded to the fire on Howden Moor, offered the following advice about what to do if you see a fire outdoors.

Kay Simcox, Risk Reduction Manager for DFRS, said: "During warm weather, the ground can be dry enough for a discarded cigarette, glass bottle or unauthorised BBQ to cause a fire that can quickly spread.

"Please take steps to prevent incidents and keep safe by following some simple safety advice.

“If you do spot an uncontrolled fire in the open countryside, or you see large volumes of smoke, get to a safe area and call 999, giving as much detail about the fire’s location as possible.

"If you are in a remote area, using an app such as What3words will give emergency services an exact location. Do not put yourself at any risk by tackling a fire.”