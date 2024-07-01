Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The organisers of Buxton Carnival are in need of more marshals to come forward as the parade can not go ahead without enough volunteers.

Michael Hilton, who helps behind the scenes with well dressing and carnival day, is calling on more people to step up and help on Saturday July, 13 so the procession can go ahead.

He said: “Buxton Well Dressings needs your help.

“We urgently need marshals for manning road closures for the Buxton Well Dressing Carnival Parade.

Urgent call for more marshals on Buxton Carnival Day or the parade won't be able to go ahead. Photo Jason Chadwick

“Could you help in the morning perhaps? Or help in the afternoon?”

Volunteers are needed in the morning from 11am to 2pm to help close off the roads while the carnival parade assembles.

Afternoon volunteers will start at 1.30pm.

The team will provide hi-vis for volunteers to wear and there will be signs, barriers and cones onsite beforehand.

Michael said: “All we ask for you to stand post for a couple of hours to ensure traffic is diverted and the 2024 Carnival Parade is able to move through and around the town safely.”

For volunteers who have never helped before they will be paired with an experienced volunteer.

Michael said: “We work alongside Derbyshire police and with High Peak Borough Council safety officers to manage the event.

“However, the Carnival Parade cannot go ahead without marshalls so please let us know if you can help.”

Between 1.30pm and 2.30pm New Wye Street, Spring Gardens, Bath Road - the junction with High Street; Bath Road, junction with Macclesfield Road will be closed.

The Buxton Carnival road race will set off at 1.45pm from Spring Gardens before finishing up on the Market Place.

At 2pm the parade will be led by the 2024 Queen.

After the parade the Buxton Queen will then welcome other carnival queens and royalty into the Pavilion Gardens.Around 4.15pm will be the annual duck race in the gardens which is being organised by Rotary Club.

From 4.30pm to 7pm there will be a free music concert in the gardens.