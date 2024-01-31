Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK gas hob manufacturers and the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) are alerting consumers to a safety risk concerning certain models.

A programme has been launched after it was identified that an estimated 100,000 gas hobs sold in the UK may be fitted with a connector that is at risk of failing whether the hob is in use or not.

Should this occur, it could lead to poisoning, burns, a gas leak or fire.

Anyone who is concerned that their hob may be affected by this safety issue should call the relevant number for the brand or visit gashobsrepair.mktpoint.com to check if their appliance is listed as one of the hobs affected and to arrange a free inspection and repair by a Gas Safe registered engineer.

· If you are using an affected appliance with Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) and live in a caravan or motorhome, please disconnect it from the LPG cylinder immediately.

· Owners in a permanent domestic home (whether using mains gas or LPG), can continue to use their hob while awaiting an engineer’s visit, but should remain vigilant and call the National Gas Emergency Helpline or a Gas Safe engineer if they smell gas.

Twelve UK gas hob manufacturers have been working with the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) to undertake a corrective action programme to make certain gas hobs safe.

This corrective action programme affects certain models of the following brands of gas hobs:

· Belling / Stoves

· Cata / Culina

· Caple

· Comfee

· Cooke & Lewis

· Cookology

· Electriq

· KitchenPlus

· Russell Hobbs

· Samsung

· Statesman

· Swan

Should your model be included above, or if you are not sure of your gas hob model, contact the Freephone numbers, where an adviser can assist with checking your model and providing further information between 8am – 6pm BST 7 days a week.

All of the companies included in the corrective action are committed to ensuring people's safety, which is why they are notifying customers of the safety risk.

How do I know if I have an affected model?

The model number can be found either on the rating label under the hob or on the instruction manual.

You can contact us on the Freephone numbers above. Alternatively, go to gashobsrepair.mktpoint.com to enter your details. When contacting them please have your model number to hand.

If you cannot locate your model number and suspect you have an affected hob, it’s important that you still contact your brand straight away to arrange for a free inspection and repair by a Gas Safe registered engineer.

What should customers do next?

Owners and consumers in caravans, leisure homes and motorhomes should check their gas hob against the list of models above as a matter of urgency. If you are using an affected appliance with Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG), please disconnect it from the LPG cylinder immediately.

If your gas hob is in a permanent domestic home (whether using mains gas or LPG), you can continue to use your hob while you are waiting for the engineer’s visit. Please continue to keep in mind the important Gas Safety Tips, which you can view here: https://www.gassaferegister.co.uk/gas-safety/home-gas-safety/home-gas-safety-tips/.

These include installing an audible carbon monoxide (CO) alarm, ensuring adequate ventilation and only using gas appliances for their intended purpose.