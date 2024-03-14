Upcoming Buxton musician earns spot on BBC introducing stage at Y Not Festival this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Singer and songwriter Issac Neilson gave himself a two year plan to grow and play on the BBC Introducing stage Y Not Festival and this year he has realised his dreams and will be performing to thousands this summer.

He said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic.

“We’ve been working towards this for two years, so this is a massive milestone for us.

Issac Neilson, an up and coming Buxton musician has earned a spot on the BBC introducing stage at this year's YNot Festival. Phot Issac Neilson

Issac has been making music since he was at school, now in his mid-twenties he has grown and matured as a songwriter.

In 2022 Isaac he played the piano on Radio 4, and in 2023 he reached the semi finals of the International Songwriting Competition, long-listed for the Music Producers Guild's Self Producing Artist of the Year and Nominated for Best Music Show at Buxton Fringe Festival.

He has played more than 60 festivals last year, and released his latest single in January.

He said: “It is very gratifying to be releasing music but that music was written months ago and in the time from writing to recording and then releasing a lot has happened so I'm now at a different point in my life and want to keep growing.”

Issac is now being supported by BBC Introducing who also worked with the now household names of Florence and the Machine, George Ezra and Wolf Alice.

He said: “This was always the dream so to be here and knowing so many people are going to be listening to my songs is a great feeling.”

Issac has also been working with long term friend and Music Producer’s Guild rising star award winner Matt Taylor, who is also from Buxton.

Matt said: “We sat in the kitchen talking about the next steps and the plan and we set ourselves the target of getting Issac on the BBC introducing stage at YNot in two years and it’s happened and that’s where he will be performing this summer.

“His journey is a Buxton success story. He is living proof if you follow your dreams you can make it happen.”