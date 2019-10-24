University of Derby axes courses from Buxton campus

The University of Derby has made a shock announcement that several courses will be stopped at its Buxton campus over the next three years.

Hospitality, tourism and event management, will relocate to the Derby campus from 2020, with culinary arts students making the same move from 2021.

Spa Management and outdoor courses in Buxton will close in 2022, once all current students have graduated, reflecting a shift within these sectors to more industry-led qualifications which has led to a steady decline in student numbers over recent years.

A parent of one student on a Buxton course thinks the news, which was announced on Tuesday, is worrying and said: “If no students are been taken on at Buxton and the lecturers are splitting their time between two campuses how can students at either site have the best possible academic journey?”

The university insists it is committed to the town and Buxton and Leek College which has been part of the University since 2013.

Professor Malcolm Todd, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Derby, said: “We are proud to be an integral part of Buxton and a key partner in supporting the town’s long-term growth and ambition.”

The university is continuing to working with High Peak Borough Council and was part of recent successful bids to secure funding for the town on both the Future High Street Fund and the Heritage Action Zone initiative.

These two projects have the potential to be a catalyst for the next phase of economic growth for Buxton say the university.

Going forward the university will be focusing on industry led qualifications now as ‘there is potential to maximise the industrial strengths of the town and surrounding area for us to pursue’.

Cllr Anthony McKeown, Leader of High Peak Borough Council, added: “The university plays an important role in both supporting our plans for Buxton town centre and safeguarding the Devonshire Dome and I look forward to strengthening our partnership.”

Kelly Tyler, the university’s senior corporate communications officer, added: “We need to work in partnership with local stakeholders to seek out appropriate opportunities for using the Devonshire Dome, which has significant potential to attract more high profile national and international events and the University is developing an ambitious plan to achieve this.”