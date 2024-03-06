Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kate Snelson, from the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust which is organises the event, said:

“Buxton residents may remember that the Assembly Rooms played host to the town library for 20 years from 1972 – 1992. Some say the weight of books played a role in the subsequent structural damage, causing the temporary closure of the building.

“Authors Assemble! aims to showcase the work of High Peak authors in the beautifully restored Assembly Rooms and pay homage to its literary past.”

A new literary event is coming to The Crescent in Buxton - in the space where the town's former library was. Photo Jason Chadwick

Sixteen authors, including those who have supported the work of the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust have been invited.

Author David Hanson said: ‘This is a fantastic idea to bring so many writers of different genres together under one roof.

“Writing can be a lonely business, so I can’t wait to meet other authors, share ideas and just talk to everyone present.

“Aspiring authors sometimes need a vote of confidence, I’d love to provide that if I can.”

Author, Tony Tomlinson will be at the Crescent for a unique literary event. Photo submitted

Visiting authors to Authors Assemble! include writers of crime fiction, horror, history, romance, business, sport and children’s books.

Throughout the day 16 of the authors will give a short talk on their works and their influences.

Laura Muse, co-author of Hospitable Hosts 3, will give her tips on running a Peak District self-catering business.

Berlie Doherty and Sue Wilkins will discuss what inspired them to become award-winning children’s authors and writers Zoe Sharp, Celia Harwood and James Ellson will give their different takes on writing Crime Fiction.

Popular Buxton authors Julian Cohen and Terry Newholm, will be discussing the lesser known histories and townscape of Buxton.

Kate said: “Mingle with the authors, visit their stalls and be in with a chance to win a signed copy of one of their books.

“Please come and be inspired.”

Admission is £2.50 and includes free entry into a fabulous prize draw with signed books generously donated by all the authors.