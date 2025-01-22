Uncover a hidden gem this Valentine’s Day: Explore Peak District village's tragic love stories and scenic trails

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Walkers are invited to discover the Peak District’s most romantic and mysterious village.

This Valentine’s Day, take a journey off the beaten track to Stoney Middleton, a hidden gem steeped in romance, tragedy, and breathtaking landscapes.

Through its new heritage trails, curated by Colin Hall, owner of The Cupola café, restaurant, and visitor centre, the village invites visitors to uncover stories of love and heartbreak that have stood the test of time.

Stoney Middleton’s heritage trails offer a unique opportunity to explore the village’s fascinating past while enjoying the stunning scenery of the Peak District. With 21 points of interest, these trails bring the area’s rich history to life, featuring dramatic cliffs, ancient paths, and landmarks tied to love, loss, and resilience.

Lovers Leap in Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire

Colin Hall said: “Stoney Middleton is a treasure trove of stories waiting to be discovered. The trails aren’t just walks; they’re a journey through time, where visitors can immerse themselves in the romance and mystery that define this village.”

Trail maps, priced at £3, are available at The Cupola, with proceeds funding the trails and the village’s ‘Life in a Gorge’ exhibition, which provides a deeper look at the region’s geological and industrial heritage. Each map includes two main trails and a combined route. The Purple Walk is a one hour 15-minute tour of Stoney Middleton’s key landmarks. The Green Walk is a one-hour exploration of Eyam’s highlights. The Combined Walk is a full two hour 15-minute adventure blending the best of both routes.

One of the most poignant tales is that of Emmott Sydall and Rowland Torre, star-crossed lovers separated by the Plague of 1665. Meeting daily at a distance across Cucklett Delf, their love was silenced when Emmott succumbed to the disease. Rowland continued visiting, hoping against hope, until the quarantine ended and he learned the heartbreaking truth.

“Standing where Emmott and Rowland once stood is an emotional experience,” says Colin. “It’s a story that touches the heart and highlights the human cost of Eyam’s incredible sacrifice.”

The Boundary Stone.

While Winnats Pass near Castleton tells the chilling tale of Allen and Clara, who were tragically intercepted and murdered by miners, visitors can uncover a different facet of their journey. The couple, who were eloping to Peak Forest, stayed overnight at the former Royal Oak, a historic inn in Stoney Middleton, to rest before their final journey, which they would never complete. Speaking too freely during their stay, news of their wealth travelled quickly reaching the ears of local miners. They set off early the following day but reached no further than Winnats near Castleton where they were intercepted and murdered by five miners.

The Royal Oak is located opposite the octagonal Toll House, an award-winning fish and chip shop. This spot offers a closer connection to their tale, allowing visitors to imagine their moments of hope before tragedy struck.

“The former Royal Oak is an evocative spot,” Colin reflects. “It’s a place where you can step into their story and consider how a simple decision to rest here changed everything.”

The dramatic cliffs of Lover’s Leap tell the story of Hannah Baddeley, who, in 1762, leapt from the heights after being spurned by her lover. Miraculously, her fall was softened by her petticoats, which acted like a parachute, saving her life. Visitors can marvel at this awe-inspiring location and reflect on her incredible tale of survival.

“This isn’t just a legend; it really happened,” Colin explains. “Hannah’s story is one of resilience and hope, and seeing the very cliffs where it unfolded is unforgettable.”

Visitors can begin their journey at The Cupola, a café, bar/restaurant, and visitor centre that serves as the heart of Stoney Middleton’s heritage trails. The Cupola combines a passion for local history with a warm welcome, offering flame-cooked dishes inspired by the village’s industrial past.

“The Cupola is more than just a place to eat,” Colin said. “It’s a hub for discovering the village’s stories, enjoying great food, and connecting with its unique charm.”

For those looking to extend their stay, Rock Mill offers luxury, dog-friendly holiday apartments next door, blending modern comfort with the historic character of the village.

The Cupola will be launching a set menu especially for Valentine’s Day with full details due to be released soon.

For more information and to book accommodation, visit thecupola.uk.