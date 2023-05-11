Ukrainian settlers living in Buxton pay tribute to those back home
Ukrainian people now settled here in Buxton are keen to let those still involved in the conflict know their struggles are not forgotten and they are not alone.
The Buxton Friends of Ukraine and Friends of Buxton Station have come together to work on a joint project to keep the message of hope alive.
A yellow grit bin donated by Northern Trains Limited has been turned into a floral tribute to the Ukrainian flag and people.
So far more than 100 adults and children from Ukraine have come to the Buxton area.
Buxton settler, Lily said: “The top part of the grit bin was painted blue so that it looks just like our country’s colourful flag.
“And we have put lots of cheerful plants and flowers in it, many of them yellow and blue. It is a lovely way to remind people that this war continues, to keep our struggle alive.”
The two Friends groups worked on another project to honour the first anniversary of the terrible attack on Kramatorsk Station in April 2022.
Bernadette Doley, coordinator for Buxton Friends of Ukraine, said: “Liverpool is honouring Ukraine through Eurovision this week, so it is great to see this Buxton tribute.”
Speaking about the project, Dave Carlisle, Chairman of FoBS added: “Brightly coloured flowers catch the eye and bring cheer; they are alive and growing, becoming more beautiful day by day – this is a lovely tribute and a stunning way to remind people of an ongoing conflict: flowers are a powerful symbol of hope.”