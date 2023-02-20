Friday, February 24 marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine – displacing millions of people living in the country.

The UK has taken in more than 160,000 Ukrainians fleeing the conflict – but many now face homelessness as arrangements break down.

Figures from the Home Office show six households had received ‘homeless duties’ in High Peak as of January 27 – including three families with dependent children.

This was a rise from four in November, the last time figures were published. The figures show all these households became homeless after the arrangement with their host broke down.

Duties are provided by the local council when a person or family is judged to be at risk of homelessness, or has already lost their home. Refugees from the war have been invited to stay in the UK under the Ukrainian Sponsorship and Family schemes. The former sets up refugees with hosts in the UK for an initial six months, who receive support from their local council and a stipend of £350.

In December, the Government raised these payments to £500 for those with guests who have been in the UK for longer than a year.

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council charity, said it was heartening to see so many people open their doors to people fleeing the conflict, but added it was "worrying" refugees are facing homelessness.

He said: “These are people who have endured unimaginable trauma fleeing war in their homeland, and they must have a place to call home to help them heal and rebuild their lives.”

Across England just under 4,300 Ukrainian households had presented as homeless as of January – an increase of 44% from nearly 3,000 in November.

A spokesperson for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “Where a sponsorship breaks down, councils have a duty to ensure families are not left without a roof over their head.