Two year anniversary of the hottest day ever recorded in Derbyshire - as county set for hottest day of the year so far

A forest fire at the Peak District National Park on July 19, 2022

Tomorrow is the two year anniversary of the hottest ever day recorded in the UK.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire's highest ever temperature was recorded on July 19 2022, beating the previous record in 2019.

It reached 36.9C in Coton-in-the-Elms.

The UK experienced a brief but unprecedented extreme heatwave from 16 to 19 July 2022,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This aerial view the bed of the Woodhead reservoir can be seen as summer water levels become reduced in July 2022 in Glossop. High demand for drinking water, record temperatures and reduced rainfall saw some reservoirs in England at only 62% capacity. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

On 19 July, 40.3°C was recorded at Coningsby (Lincolnshire), setting a new UK and England temperature record. This heatwave marked a milestone in UK climate history and the figure of 40.3C was the first time the mercury had ever topped 40C.

In Derbyshire a Met Office warning for extreme heat was in place and there was disruption to schools, on the railways and in sport.

The county's previous highest temperature was 34.9C, also at Coton-in-the-Elms, in July 2019.

Emergency 999 calls to fire and rescue teams increased by more than 312 per cent during the heatwave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladybower reservoir during the heatwave in July 2022.

Call handlers in Derbyshire received 906 calls for emergency assistance across the two counties between 00.01am on Monday, July 18, and 2.30pm Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The average number of 999 calls received in a 24-hour period is 110, according to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

At one point, calls were being diverted to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service due to the high demand.

Parts of the Peak District were closed to the public as the extreme heat saw the risk of wildfires reach a ‘critical’ level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All access land within the national park was shut until the risk had reduced.

GP surgeries and operating theatres in the UK closed after hospital bosses warned that the extreme weather made it hard to keep services running.

Dr Hal Spencer, chief executive of Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said at the time: “We have responded proactively to this forecasted weather, acting to minimise effects on patients, visitors and colleagues. We have packed scrub uniforms for all clinical colleagues to wear instead of the traditional uniform as these are often more comfortable in hot temperatures; we have distributed fans and temporary air conditioning units across the Trust and are putting additional cooling systems in place to protect the equipment needed. We also have specialist refrigeration engineers on site to react to any issues and have brought in additional industrial cooling units as emergency backup for key operational areas.

“Our goal is to keep cool and carry on. I’d kindly ask for everybody’s support. People can help by taking care in the hot weather and following the advice and guidance. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for working around the clock to care for patients – recognising this is for hospital colleagues but also for primary care and community colleagues too. We appreciate all that the whole system is doing to provide appointments and support each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Rail issued ‘do not travel’ warning to Derbyshire passengersand several Derbyshire schools closed while others told pupils to attend in sports kits.

There were a number of heatwaves in 2022 and it was our hottest year on record.

Our summer weather last year and so far this year has been disappointing but Derbyshire is set for its hottest days of the year, with a high of 27C forecast, as schools break up for the summer.

Today is set for sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with highs of 24C.

On Friday we will experience its hottest day of the year so far. A high of 27C is expected throughout the afternoon and early evening, along with a gentle breeze.