There were two call outs for Edale Mountain Rescue Team on Sunday February, 19 – both to walkers who slipped while descending Hollins Cross.

The first call out came in from Derbyshire Constabulary at 10.12am to assist a female walker who was unable to bear her weight after slipping.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “ Team members were at base for training in preparation for an exam next week, and were quickly on scene to give primary care.

Edale Mountain Rescue were called out to two walkers with injured ankles within minutes of each other. Pic submitted

“After assessment and pain relief, the ankle was re-aligned, splinted and the walker was packaged onto our stretcher for conveyance to the awaiting ambulance from East Midlands Ambulance Service for further transport to hospital and further treatment.”The second call came in just minutes later from duty control over at Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation at 10.18am. This male walker had also slipped and was unable to carry his own weight.

The spokesperson said: “ Several team members who were making their way to our first callout were redirected to the second callout and quickly on scene to give primary care.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“After assessment and pain relief, the ankle was splinted and the walker was packaged onto our stretcher for conveyance back to a his friend’s vehicle for self-conveying to hospital and further treatment.”