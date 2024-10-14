Two teenagers arrested after fire at derelict school in High Peak
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the former Taxal Lodge School in Whaley Bridge around 8.30pm on Sunday October, 13.
A fire service spokesperson said: “Firefighters remain on scene of a fire at a derelict property on Linglongs Road, Whaley Bridge.”
Derbyshire Police confirmed the boys were detained on suspicion of arson. They remain in custody.
A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the blaze is due to begin.
Emergency services remain at the scene of the dilapidated building in Linglongs Road on Monday.
Police alongside fire crews, from Whaley Bridge and Chapel, are at the scene still with an aerial ladder platform and a water carrier.
A fire service spokesperson added: "Local residents are advised to please keep windows and doors closed if they see or smell smoke, and to please avoid the area."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.