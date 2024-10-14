Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested over a fire at a derelict school in Whaley Bridge

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the former Taxal Lodge School in Whaley Bridge around 8.30pm on Sunday October, 13.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Firefighters remain on scene of a fire at a derelict property on Linglongs Road, Whaley Bridge.”

Derbyshire Police confirmed the boys were detained on suspicion of arson. They remain in custody.

Two teenagers arrested after fire at derelict school in High Peak and emergency services remain at the scene at Linglongs Road in Whaley Bridge. Photo DFRS

A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the blaze is due to begin.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the dilapidated building in Linglongs Road on Monday.

Police alongside fire crews, from Whaley Bridge and Chapel, are at the scene still with an aerial ladder platform and a water carrier.

A fire service spokesperson added: "Local residents are advised to please keep windows and doors closed if they see or smell smoke, and to please avoid the area."