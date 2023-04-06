News you can trust since 1852
Two Peak District owls show they're no bird brains when it comes to camouflage as they hide in plain sight

Two wise owls from Derbyshire show they're no bird brains when it comes to camouflage as they hide in plain sight on a dry stone wall.

By Adam Dutton
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST

The pair were snapped by eagle-eyed wildlife photographer Villager Jim using an old wall and barn as perfect cover. The tiny birds blend effortlessly into their surroundings with their grey and brown plumage matching the stonework.

Photographer Jim challenges people to find the small birds in a game he calls 'Hunt the Little Owl.' He captured the 'undercover' owls during a walk around the village of Foolow in the Peak District.

Jim, who has been photographing animals for the 14 years, says the birds are creatures of habits and often return to previous perch points. He said: "It's since I've been naming them all that it kind of got people to really identify with finding them.

Villager Jim captured two predators hiding in plain sight that are nearly impossible to see - can you spot them?Villager Jim captured two predators hiding in plain sight that are nearly impossible to see - can you spot them?
Villager Jim captured two predators hiding in plain sight that are nearly impossible to see - can you spot them?
"They're hard to spot. I have a journey that I do, it’s been built up around making a route around where certain birds nest. I'm guaranteed or nearly guaranteed to see them every day.

"I take the route daily, 365, even Christmas day. It's the best job in the world, I love it. It's learning where they live or where they like to perch, they like to stick to particular perches.

"Their official name is Little Owl, they’re diurnal, they hunt in the day and night. You can see them in the day. Their main diet is worms, once you know where they are you keep looking around for a round hump.”

For those that are struggling to find them, the pair of Little Owls can be see perched against the cobbled walls of an old barn with their feathers matching that of the old stone.For those that are struggling to find them, the pair of Little Owls can be see perched against the cobbled walls of an old barn with their feathers matching that of the old stone.
For those that are struggling to find them, the pair of Little Owls can be see perched against the cobbled walls of an old barn with their feathers matching that of the old stone.
