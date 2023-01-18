Angela Drabble and Lisa Simpson on their sponsored walk to raise funds for Dementia UK. Pic submitted

Friends, Angela Drabble and Lisa Simpson work in the elderly care sector and have seen how dementia can impact on people’s lives so wanted to do something to give back.

Last month the two friends walked from 44 miles over to days travelling from Bradwell to Ashbourne then back again.

Angela, from Bradwell, said: “We both work in the care sector myself for 10 years and Lisa for more than 25 years.

“We have first hand experience and understand the devastating affects dementia has not only on the individual but also their family and friends therefore we wanted to raise money to help towards research into dementia."

Dementia is an umbrella term for a range of progressive conditions that affect the brain.

Each type of dementia stops a person’s brain cells working properly in specific areas, affecting their ability to remember, think and speak. By 2025, Dementia UK, the charity the women were walking for, estimates that over one million people in the UK will have a diagnosis of dementia.

Angela’s mum Evelyn Clarke, who lives in Fairfield added: “I’m so proud of them both.

"They had an idea, trained for it and then did it.“Thank you to everyone who has sponsored them the money raised will help those suffering and their families too.”So far they have raised £790.

Their online giving page is still active and donations can be made via https://www.gofundme.com/f/5ygu3-dementia-uk