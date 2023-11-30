Two lifesaving pieces of equipment installed in Fairfield
A new defibrillator and bleed kit have been installed at Fairfeied Club.
A donation of £703 was made to Fairfield Club by Fairfeild Women’s Institute.
This went halfway to cover the cost of a new defibrillator and to go along side the lifesaving machine PC Lora Holdgate, north licencing unit from Derbsyhire Constabulary also presented the club with a bleed kit which will help should anyone have a serious bleed and contains bandages and gauze as well as gloves, scissors and other trauma care supplies.