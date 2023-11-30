News you can trust since 1852
Two lifesaving pieces of equipment installed in Fairfield

A new defibrillator and bleed kit have been installed at Fairfeied Club.
By Lucy Ball
Published 30th Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT
Fairfield W.I. make a donation to help fund the new Defibrillator at Fairfield Club. W.I. members Angie Palmer and Nina Thompson with President Mary Bramwell and club Secretary Brain Rathbone. Photo Jason ChadwickFairfield W.I. make a donation to help fund the new Defibrillator at Fairfield Club. W.I. members Angie Palmer and Nina Thompson with President Mary Bramwell and club Secretary Brain Rathbone. Photo Jason Chadwick
A donation of £703 was made to Fairfield Club by Fairfeild Women’s Institute.

This went halfway to cover the cost of a new defibrillator and to go along side the lifesaving machine PC Lora Holdgate, north licencing unit from Derbsyhire Constabulary also presented the club with a bleed kit which will help should anyone have a serious bleed and contains bandages and gauze as well as gloves, scissors and other trauma care supplies.