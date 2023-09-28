Two co-workers will be walking 26.2 miles along the canal tow paths from Salford to Manchester to raise money for a charity which supports and rehomes veterans on disused barges.

Tiffany Ives and Teresa Harding are raising money for a veterans charity. Photo Jason Chadwick

Tiffany Ives and Teressa Harding both work at New Mills Marina and Teressa is an RAF veteran.

On Saturday September, 30 they will be walking a marathon in one day to raise money and awareness for Forces Veterans Afloat a charity which does up old and abandoned boats and gifts them to veterans who have become homeless since leaving the military.

Tiffany, 33 from New Mills, said: “We had been talking about doing a sponsored event for a while and we joked about running a marathon but realised walking a marathon may be more up our street.

“We chose Forces Veterans Afloat because we both like the canal so that meant something to us and it’s a charity which supports veterans.

“It’s tough when you leave the forces because for years you’ve been told when to wake up, when to eat, what to eat and what to wear and now you’re out and people find themselves lost without that routine and support.

“Then of course there are those suffering from what they have seen and done on active service and the problems that can cause and these people who have bravely served for our country and left with no support.”Tiffany says that even though they are not running a marathon it will still be tough.

“Who walks 26.2 miles in a day? No one.

“It may be flat as it’s on the tow path but it is still such a long distance and we will be tired and want to give up and our feet will ache but we will have to keep going.”

The friends will be setting off from Salford Quays in the early hours of the morning and will be walking to Buxworth Basin and expect the journey to take them around eight hours.

To practise for the event both Tiffany and Teressa,53, from Furness Vale, have been going for more runs to build up their fitness.