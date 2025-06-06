TV’s Ben Fogle meets Edale Mountain Rescue team after taking over outdoor clothing brand

TV personality Ben Fogle took a trip out with Edale Mountain Rescue to Curbar Edge and was packed up like a patient as part of the launch of him being one of the new owners of an outdoor clothing brand which supplies the volunteers.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday June, 4 Edale Mountain Rescue Team had a special training session with Ben Fogle.

A spokesperson from the mountain rescue team said: “Several weeks ago the team became aware that a Sheffield outdoor clothing brand that is highly regarded by us had been sold to new owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For many decades Buffalo Systems clothing has kept team members warm whilst out on rescues.

James Sleater and Ben Fogle meet Glossop and Edale Mountain Rescue Teams. Photo EMRT

“Many of the Team can speak fondly of the history of items of Buffalo clothing that we’ve owned.

“We were joined by our colleagues from Glossop Mountain Rescue Team on a trip to Curbar Edge to meet the new owners James Sleater and Ben Fogle.”

The team said it was a great opportunity to hear why they bought the business, what they have planned for it and their appreciation for the volunteers in mountain rescue. The spokesperson said: “They were both really keen to hear our lived experience of their products and our suggestions for improvements and new products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to continuing working with everyone at Buffalo during this exciting new era for the company.”

Ben Fogle was given the special treatment by Edale Mountain Rescue Team. Photo EMRT

The 51-year-old adventurer Ben Fogle shot to fame in 2000 with the BBC reality show Castaway 2000, which followed a group of thirty-six people marooned on the Scottish island of Taransay for a year.

Since then he has worked for BBC, ITV, Channel 5, Sky, Discovery and the National Geographic and has hosted shows like Crufts and Countryfile.

A statement on Buffalo Systems social media page said: “A new adventure begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buffalo Systems is entering its next chapter — with new custodians, the same Sheffield spirit, and the same commitment to rugged simplicity.

“Since 1979, this iconic British brand has stood for no-nonsense performance and a deep connection to the outdoors.

“Our mission is to protect what matters, evolve what needs to grow, and honour what Hamish Hamilton started.

“Big things are coming.”