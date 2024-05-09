Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TSB will be shutting its Buxton branch this autumn along with 35 others across the UK as more customers switch to digital banking.

It was announced on Wednesday May, 8 that TSB will be shutting 36 branches in England, Scotland and Wales before the end of 2025.

This includes the Spring Garden branch in Buxton which will close on Tuesday September, 10 2024.

A spokesperson for TSB said: “The way customers choose to bank with us is changing. Over 95 per cent of transactions are now being made using mobile, online and other ways to bank, instead of in our branches. And more customers than ever are using our Video and Telephone Banking service.

“We remain committed to face-to-face services through a branch network that covers the whole country, and over 90 per cent of our customers are within a 20 minute drive to their closest branch.”

The nearest TSB branches are King Street Biddulph which is 14 miles away, then Haletop Civic Centre, Wythenshawe which is 16 miles away or Hanley in Stoke on Trent which is 19 miles away.

A spokesperson from TSB said: “To make sure our branch services reflect the current and future needs of our customers, we want to keep open the branches that are used the most.

“But sometimes this means that we have to close some branches or reduce our opening hours.

“Across all our branches we've seen 2.5 million of our customers use mobile, online and telephone banking, 300,000 of our customers use a Post Office, 78 per cent of our customers use another TSB branch or channel and 800,000 of our customers use TSB cash and self-serve machines.”

Although branches are shutting TSB say they run a pop up service which visits various locations around the country.

However, there are not any locations near the High Peak that customers would be able to use.

