Tributes to man who died in New Mills gas explosion at his bungalow - 'he was one of the good guys’

A pensioner who died following a gas explosion in New Mills had a love of music and was ‘beginning to find himself again’ after the death of his wife.

Nigel Barrow getting lost in the performance at Mottram CC, Unplugged And Acoustic group. Photo Ben Wild

Nigel Barrow, 78, was rushed to hospital after the explosion in New Mills, on Tuesday November 14, but passed away on Friday.

He was an active member of the Mottram CC, Unplugged And Acoustic group.

John Birch from the group said: “When I saw the news I never for a second thought that it would be his house.

“I don’t think any of us can believe it.”

John says following the blast Nigel was transferred by helicopter, to Pindersfield Hospital in Wakefield, a major trauma facility, which specialises in treating life threatening burns and injuries.

Nigel cared for his late wife Audrey for many years before her death which hit him hard.

John added: “I started the music group and Nigel came along and you could see how healing it was for him to be there.

“He loved Buddy Holly and was a very reputable and respected musician and there would be times when he was at the group and I’d look over and see him smiling with his eyes closed and I knew then he was having a moment with Audrey.”

Nigel was a plumber and spent many years working for the National Trust at Lyme Park.

He had not been attending the acoustic group for a while as he had been recovering from a nasty bout of cellulitis and nearly lost his leg it was so severe.

John said: “He hadn’t been coming since about August but he made it back two weeks ago. He didn’t last the whole session as he wasn’t feeling well but when he was here he was smiling and having a good time.”

As well as coming to the music group Nigel was a regular swimmer and went to a swimming group every Friday.

Speaking about his death John announced the sad news to the music group with a ‘heavy and broken heart’.

He added: “Nigel was one of the good guys.