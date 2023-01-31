Keith Horncastle passed away on January 14 but his name will live on as a true supporter for those with dementia.

The 80-year-old from Alder Grove cared for his wife Val, who had Alzheimer’s, for the last seven years of her life after her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Before Val’s death the duo, who were married for 50 years, were working on a prototype memory calendar aimed at helping those suffering from dementia to focus on day-to-day planning.

Tributes have been paid to Keith Horncastle who worked tirelessly to support those with dementia and their carers. pic submit

The calendar was launched in the summer of 2015 and continues to be sold today.

Keith’s work with the Alzheimer’s Society led to him recently receiving a Certificate of Recognition for 10 years of support as a key volunteer.

The dad of two, grandad of five and sibling to two, was also a key volunteer at the Still Waters Cafe, a place for people with dementia and their carers to go and meet in a safe space.

Carol Bullivant from the memory cafe said: “Keith was an absolutely wonderful volunteer.

Keith Horncastle with his Memory Calendar and some of the early prototypes he and his late wife used to develop the idea. Pic Jason Chadwick

"He was our biggest supporter and never missed a session.

"His experience of being a carer helped so many other people who were in similar situations.

"He was a huge part of the group and we will miss him a lot.”

Keith was born in Essex and became a chemistry teacher and then moved to Buxton in 1974 where he was appointed deputy area education officer working under Jeffrey Wilkinson.

He ended his career for Derbyshire County Council as a senior area education officer in 1997 having worked over 20 years in local government.

He was a big campaigner for the town and in 2016 fought for the Spencer Ward to stay open that had supported his wife with respite care at the Cavendish Hospital.

Robert Harrison, from Buxton Morrison’s had a lot to do with Keith with his role as community champion for the supermarket.

He said: “Keith was brilliant and clever. When they were planning on closing the hospital and moving the ward to Chesterfield his protest was to film himself getting the bus and show how hard it would be for people to visit their loved ones.

“He was passionate about educating people and signing businesses up to become dementia friends.

"He really did make the world a better place and was working really hard for the cause he believed just weeks before his death.”

Son James Horncastle said: “For seven years dad was fighting aggressive prostate cancer – he was diagnosed six months after our mother died but he never let that stop him. He never complained and carried on fighting for the people of Buxton.

“He had strong faith and was a regular member of the congregation at St Anne’s church run by Reverend Catrin Hubbard.

"He will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and those in the Buxton community."

His funeral will be at St Anne’s church on Friday February, 10 at 11.15am followed by a celebration of his life at the Cavendish Golf Club from 12.30pm.

Mourners are asked to wear an item of bright clothing.

The service will be streamed on the internet, for the link please email [email protected]