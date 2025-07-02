Tributes to Buxton FC’s Ken Shirley who was one of the ‘best players of his generation’

With nearly 400 appearances Ken Shirley was one of Buxton FC’s legends and tributes have been paid to the man who was one the club’s ‘finest ever players’.

The footballer will be forever ‘ingrained in the history of the club’ says chairman David Hopkins.

Tony Tomlinson, former club chairman said: “It is with deep sadness that we must record the passing, on Saturday June 28 of one of their finest-ever players, wing-half Ken Shirley 'Snowy',as he was affectionately known for his fair hair.”

Ken, 85, served the club with distinction from February 1960 to October 1968, making 363 appearances and scoring 43 goals.

Tony said: “He became widely recognised as one of the best players of his generation in northern non-league soccer.”

Local boy Ken was a Buxton College student who soon made his mark in senior soccer at 16 by scoring a hat-trick for Biggin Rovers, before signing as an amateur for Manchester City.

At the Silverlands his most memorable time was as a member of the outstanding 1962/63 team which reached the F.A.Cup's competition proper and was runner-up in the prestigious Cheshire League,then regarded as the premier northern non-league competition.

One of Ken's later visits to the ground he graced was organised by his family to celebrate his 80th birthday at a time when his dedication to physical fitness was still marked by a daily run.

In 2019 he was the special guest of honour at the game with Mickleover.

and was presented with a memento before the match by club chairman Dave Hopkins.

Mr Hopkins said: “There are several former players who are ingrained in the history of our football club, and Ken is absolutely part of that honoured list.”

The current chairman offered his sympathies to Ken’s family and added: “It was our pleasure to welcome him as our guest of honour to celebrate his 80th birthday, and as a local man and familiar face to many at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium and he will be sorely missed.

“The thoughts of all at the club are with Ken’s wife Rosemary and their family at this difficult time.”