Tributes to 19-year-old Marcus Smith who died of fatal gunshot wound in Whaley Bridge
Police have formally identified the teen who died at Eccles Road, Whaley Bridge on Wednesday May, 1.
Marcus Smith played for Chapel Town FC and worked as a DJ at the Shoulder of Mutton pub.
His mum, Kerry Smith, posted a photograph of her and her son on social media and people were quick to send their love to the family.
One well wisher said: “Nothing can express how deeply sorry we are.”
Speaking about Marcus, another said: “He was the loveliest boy and the best friend my son has ever had.”
Another said: “The bestest friend anyone could ask for, he was so sweet and polite and always had a smile on his face, sending my love.”
A final person added: “We are so lucky to of grown up with such a beautiful happy boy everyday, he lit up every room he entered can’t stop thinking about you all.”