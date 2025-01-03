Tributes pour in for two Buxton FC supporters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buxton FC has shared the sad news of the passing of a ‘true Buck’ and also of the former club secretary.

On Thursday January, 2 Buxton FC shared the passing of Sarah Barton.

A club spokesperson said: “It is with deepest sadness we have learnt of the recent passing of Sarah Barton. She was a beloved wife of club stalwart Mike, Sarah herself supported the club as Club Secretary during Tony Tomlinson’s term as Chairman.

“She will be dearly missed by all and our thoughts are with Mike and all of Sarah’s family at this incredibly difficult time.”

The club is mourning the loss of Norman Bradley and Sarah Barton

Remembering Sarah, one friend, said: “I had the pleasure of working with Sarah and Mike up at the club many moons ago in the NCEL days. She did an awful lot of the day to day stuff with Mike in the background quietly.

“Without the likes of Sarah giving their time and commitment when times were tough, ensuring stuff got done correctly, there wouldn’t be a Buxton FC today.”

Then on Friday January, 3, the club shared the death of Norman Bradley.

The spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of loyal supporter Norman Bradley, at the age of 91. Norman was a true Buck, a lifelong supporter of the club, and will be fondly remembered by all of us at the Tarmac Silverlands.”

Remembering Norman, tributes have come in calling him a ‘gent and an oldtimer' while another said he was a “true gent and a hardcore Bucks fan who will be sorely missed by us all’.