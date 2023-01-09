Tributes paid to honourary townsperson whose 'heart and soul was Chapel-en-le-Frith’

Peter Harrison served as a Chapel Parish Councillor for 37 years until 2020, and was also chair for several years.

In 2008 he was awarded the prestigious title of Honorary Townsperson thanking him for his service.

Advertisement

Former colleague and friend Hilary Batterbee said: “Peter supported everything in Chapel.”

Tributes have been paid to Chapel-en-le-Frith stalwart Peter Harrison. Pic submitted.

“He’d go to watch the choirs perform or help out at the school so he was known to so many in the town.”

Born in Sheffield in 1936, Peter and his family moved to Chapel in 1965 where he took up a position with the then Chapel-en-le-Frith Rural District Council.

Advertisement

He became director of housing in 1974 for the newly established High Peak Borough Council, and retired in 1990 as director of both housing and planning.

Advertisement

In 1984, after completing an MA in Public Administration with a passionate focus on sheltered housing for the elderly, he was instrumental in the opening of Eccles Fold - accompanying the late Duke of Edinburgh to view the sheltered housing area.

In 1990, the job also saw him proudly show Princess Diana around the refurbished Gamesley Estate, following an earlier introduction at the newly relocated Buxton Mountain Rescue Team’s HQ in Dove Holes.

Advertisement

He was a committed Christian and a Methodist Local Preacher for 40 years.

Peter was also a member of three school governing bodies, two housing associations, president of Chapel-en-le-Frith Bowling Club for over 40 years and a trustee of several local charities.

Advertisement

After the death of his first wife, Maureen, in 2001, Peter became a member of the Carnival Committee and often led the annual parade.

More recently, he had taken a keen interest in his family history, dedicating much of his time to uncovering his ancestry and retracing his steps in life.

Advertisement

The 86-year-old was on holiday with his family when he sadly died in the early hours of Christmas Day morning.

He leaves behind his wife Val from his second marriage, three daughters as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Advertisement

Hilary added: “His heart and soul was Chapel-en-le-Frith and he will be missed.”

His funeral will be on Monday January, 23 at Town End Methodist Church at 12.30pm.

Advertisement