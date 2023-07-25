William Walker who worked on the canals made his final journey on a canal boat before heading to his funeral service. Pic submitted

William Walker born in 1939 worked on the British Waterways, now the Canal and River Trust, and was given a fitting send off on Friday July, 21 when his coffin was transported on the Phoenix narrowboat before his funeral service at Stockport.

Born in Edgeley he developed an early passion for cars and became a fully officiated rally driver and a specialised mechanic in performance racing cars.

In his thirties however, William engaged in a new hobby which often found him knee deep in mud and was involved in restoring the Ashton Canal.

This experience inspired a complete career change and William was delighted when he was offered a job with British Waterways in 1979.

The new role was William’s absolute niche in life and he became a greatly admired ‘friend to the waterways’ says the Canal and River Trust.

Stuart Mills, Canal and River Trust chief investment officer, said: “I have very fond memories of working with Bill in his role as a trades union representative and of his deep passion for the waterways. I know that he has been a dedicated waterways supporter for over 40 years and his commitment has been remarkable.

“His passion for local history and the canal network has meant that he has served tirelessly as a volunteer, both before and after his retirement, including managing the heritage boat Ibex and later being involved with the Saturn Project.”When he officially retired from his last role as Project Officer in 2004, William could not resist but to return to a part-time job as License and Moorings Officer, where once again his delightful smile and chivalrous, influential manner ensured that lots of boaters’ unpaid fees soon got paid.Looking back on their time together Stuart said: “In 2000, I remember he successfully put the canal network in the spotlight when he delivered barrels of Royal Ale, “mashed” in person by Queen Elizabeth II, from Bass Brewery in Burton-upon-Trent to Camden Wharf aboard our heritage boat.“I greeted the small volunteer crew at Camden and, destined for delivery to Buckingham Palace, the barrels were transferred to the Royal Family horse and dray.

