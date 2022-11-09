Reverend Elizabeth Packham, known as Betty, died peacefully on Monday November 7 aged 89.

After being bequeathed a £1,000 legacy, Reverend Packham founded Blythe House Hospicecare in her hometown of Chapel-en-le-Frith in 1989. The monetary gift came from Stan Blythe, a secondary school teacher from Fairfield, who Betty cared for in the comfort of her home before he died of cancer.

Betty previously explained: “For the last four months of his life, Stan had a bedroom overlooking the garden, listening to and identifying the birds. He had the regular care of a supportive medical team, and was waited on hand and foot by his many friends who came to prepare his meals and be with him during the day.

Reverend Betty Packham founded Blythe House Hospice in 1989.

“Stan had a peaceful death enveloped in the loving care of his many, many friends. Stan left me £1,000 and I knew immediately that I wanted to build a hospice in his name. Blythe House is a fulfilment of that dream – a memorial to a wonderfully warm and brave man.”

Tim Mourne, chairman of the board of trustees at Blythe House and Helen’s Trust, lead tributes to Betty, saying: “Everyone at the hospice is deeply saddened to hear the news of Betty’s death, and our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time.

“Betty was a kind, compassionate and respected local reverend, which shines through in her example of caring for Stan in her home and establishing a beloved local charity in his name.

“Since its inception more than 30 years ago, the hospice has come a long way, but our mission remains the same as Betty first intended: to provide free care and services to anyone in our local community affected by life-limiting illness.

“We are honoured to fulfil Betty’s wishes for the hospice, and we will continue to do so with pride and admiration for Betty, and the incredible legacy that she has left.”