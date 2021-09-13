Tributes paid to 'beautiful girl' after body found in search for missing Hayfield teen

Amy Hall, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Hayfield at around 1pm on Thursday.

In addition to having officers out searching for her, police had issued a public appeal to help find Amy.

Police said late on Saturday night that a body had been found near New Mills around a mile from where she was last seen.

Amy Hall

While formal identification has yet to take place, officers believe the body is Amy's and her family have been informed.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “The body of what is believed to be missing teenager Amy Hall has been found in the Birch Vale area, near New Mills.

“Amy’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, officers are preparing a file for the coroner and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Scores of people have paid tribute on social media.

One person wrote: “Rest in peace beautiful girl. You are missed by many.”

Another said: “Absolutely heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with Amy's family and friends. So sad.”

And a third person, who knew Amy, wrote: “RIP Amy. I know we became friends for a short while, I was lucky to have met you.

"I'll always remember our laughs at work on Sundays. So sorry for your loss, Amy's family and friends.”