Until last May, Ray Atkins had served the people of New Mills for more than 20 years as both a High Peak Borough Councillor, and as a New Mills Town Councillor before that.

Barrie Taylor, president of the High Peak Liberal Democrats and former County Councillor, said: “His sudden death has come as a shock to all who knew and respected him.”

Ray was brought up in Marple, and took a Maths degree at Manchester University, where he became much involved with the Young Liberals.

After graduating he began work for a PhD, but was enticed away by an important by-election locally, and ended up in hospital with a broken ankle for his troubles, says Barrie.

From that time Ray committed himself almost entirely to political work, in various key locations.Barrie said: “Fifty years ago he was Agent in Berwick-on-Tweed, where the Liberal Party made a famous by-election victory against all the odds.

“He returned to his home area and over many years became very influential in the growth of Liberal support in Stockport and other constituencies in the area.

“Later he continued to work for the Liberal Democrats.

“He believed strongly that a fairer and more neighbourly society was achievable.”

Having married Beth, Ray settled in High Peak, and decided for the first time to stand for election himself, and paid a big part in the growth of Liberal Democrat support locally.

However, his health as a diabetic has been suffering in recent years, says Barrie.

Tributes on Facebook have been coming in for the former councillor.

Friends of New Mills Stations, said: “This is very sad news. Ray was a true gentleman in every sense of the word. “Our thoughts are with Beth and Ray's family.”

High Peak MP Robert Largan also paid tribute to the former councillor and added: "I am very sad to hear of the death of Ray Atkins.

“Lots of Conservative voters told me they always voted for Ray and Beth locally. It says a lot about their commitment to New Mills.