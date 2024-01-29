Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Keith Baxter passed away suddenly before Christmas but the much loved ‘life and soul of the party’ had a funeral on Friday which left people laughing, dancing and reminiscing.

Daughter Kelly Bainbridge said: “Everyone knew dad, or if they didn’t know him they knew of him and he was so well liked and respected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“So many people wanted to attend his funeral we had to stream it at Whaley Bowling Club which is a reflection of who he was.”Keith was born in 1953 and grew up in New Mills and was a builder most of his life.

Tributes to Keith Baxter who was known as the carnival king. Photo submitted

He also lived in Chapel above a pub and then spent the last four years of his life in Whaley Bridge helping to build a wine bar and living in the flat above it.

Kelly, 34, said: “He was a very popular person.

“But most people will know him through his work in the carnival.

“Since before I was born he was always doing something for the carnival and he loved it.

Advertisement

“He would dress up as Dennis the Menace, ET, The Pope and I think his most popular costume was Freddie Star - he was the carnival king.

Advertisement

“He used to go around collecting buckets but he would always fill them so quickly he upgraded to a wheelbarrow and could often be seen walking into all the bars and pubs and collecting money from the customers.”

Over the years Keith received certificates for raising the most amount of donations by a single person and his money went to helping build the leisure centre and other good community projects.

The wake for Keith was a true celebration of his life.

Kelly said: “There was singing, dancing, his favourite music playing and old photos up around.

Advertisement