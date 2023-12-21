Winds of up to 75mph are battering the High Peak causing damage, bringing down trees and travel disruption.

High winds brought a tree down on Waterswallows in Buxton. Photo Buxton Weather Watch

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across all of the High Peak until 9pm on Thursday December, 21.

The high winds have caused problems across the borough bringing a tree down on Waterswallows and on Burlington Road.

A lorry has also overturned on the A53 Buxton to Leek road.

Speaking on social media Buxton Weather Watch said: “We are currently seeing gusts of 70 to 75mph in the area.

“Take extra care if travelling or better still stay at home and be safe if possible.

“Some rocks have fallen onto Winnats Pass, giving you an idea of the force behind these winds at present.

“Several other roads such as the A515, A53 and A623 are dealing with issues due to fallen trees at present. Any other road updates from our followers would be very useful.”

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Strong winds across a large swathe of the country Thursday, causing some travel disruption.

“Some bus and train services will be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected

Some short term loss of power and other services.”

Peak Travel Watch said: “At 8.10am we were informed the airfield had been closed at Manchester Airport due to high winds and many flights have already been diverted.