News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Travellers moved on from High Peak supermarket car park

Travellers who set up camp at a High Peak supermarket taking over the disabled parking bays have been moved on.
By Lucy Ball
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Travellers arrived at Glossop Lidl’s car park, adjacent to the Howard Town Mill car park earlier this week.

However, they have already been moved on and the swift actions of the council has been praised by High Peak MP Robert Largan.

Speaking this morning he said: “Yesterday afternoon when I went to visit the site, High Peak Borough Council Civil Enforcement Team were at the scene, following my request for action yesterday morning.“I’m really pleased the Council listened and acted swiftly on this occasion. We’ve got the right result and the disabled parking bays are now free again for those who need them.”

Most Popular
Travellers who set up camp at a High Peak supermarket have now been moved on. Photo Robert LarganTravellers who set up camp at a High Peak supermarket have now been moved on. Photo Robert Largan
Travellers who set up camp at a High Peak supermarket have now been moved on. Photo Robert Largan

Robert said he contacted Derbyshire Police, High Peak Borough Council and the car park operator asking them to take urgent action so residents and businesses were not impacted for too long.

The Government has recently brought forward new laws to make unauthorised camps a criminal offence, not just a civil matter and expanded the powers police have in relation to unauthorised encampments.

The amended powers came into force for England and Wales on 28 June 2022. This change in the law has helped get situations like this resolved too, says the MP.

A spokesperson for High Peak Borough Council added: “It is illegal for anyone to camp on land, if they do not have the owners' permission, planning permission and the appropriate licence.

“We will only deal with unauthorised camping on land owned by ourselves. We might sometimes act on behalf of landowners if they ask us to do so.”

Related topics:Robert LarganTravellersHigh PeakHigh Peak Borough CouncilCouncilGovernment