Transition Buxton Repair Café returns next week for all your household fixes

After a short summer break, the Buxton Repair Café is back this month to breathe new life into all manner of broken household goods.

The next monthly event takes place at Buxton Methodist Church hall, on Market Place, on Saturday, August 26, 9.30am to 1pm.

Project leader Jean Ball said: “Repair Cafés aim to extend the life of our stuff to reduce waste and unnecessary replacements, helping to save you money, share skills, and reduce your carbon footprint along the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When things stop working properly buying a replacement may seem the easiest option. Before spending money to replacing them, instead of throwing things away, bring them along to Buxton Repair Café for some skilled attention.”

Dig out your broken goods and bring them along to Buxton Repair Café next week.

Run by Transition Buxton volunteers, there is no fee for repairs but people are encouraged to donate whatever they can afford and feel is fair to help cover running costs.

The team will have a go at fixing most things including: small electrical appliances, toys, clothes, soft furnishings, wooden things, mechanical items, clocks, jewellery and ceramics.

If you are unsure whether your item is mendable, you can bring it along for a free assessment. Anyone with repair skills to share can also pop in for a chat about getting involved.

Advertisement

Transition Buxton says the project has already saved many tons of CO2 by reducing waste and consumption.

Jean said: “The Transition Towns movement is committed to harnessing the talents and passions of local people to help us to turn our positive vision for a sustainable community into a tangible reality. It really is amazing the skills and resources we have within our community when people are willing to share.”