Transgender Day of Remembrance being honoured by Buxton Pride and church community

Transgender Day of Remembrance being honoured by Buxton Pride and the church community. Photo submitted

The LGBTQ+ community will be coming together in solidarity with the Buxton church community to remember the transgender lives which have been lost.

High Peak Pride and St Mary’s Church Buxton will be observing Transgender Day of Remembrance on Wednesday November, 20.

Reverend Dr David Mundy, priest-in-charge of Buxton with Burbage and King Sterndale Team Ministry, said: “We will meet at 7pm in St Mary’s Church on Dale Road, SK17 6LN.

“The names of the trans people we have lost this year will be read and there will be an opportunity to share memories of our loved ones.

“You are welcome to join us as we come together to grieve and to share our outrage at the violence being perpetrated against trans people every day.

“We stand for love and concern for all humans and welcome people of all beliefs and non to come together in solidarity and support.”

Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 by Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a candlelit vigil in memory of Rita Hester, a Black transgender woman who was murdered in 1998.

The vigil commemorated all the transgender people lost to violence since Rita’s death and has grown into the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Gwendolyn said: “Transgender Day of Remembrance seeks to highlight the losses we face due to anti-transgender bigotry and violence.

“I am no stranger to the need to fight for our rights, and the right to simply exist

is first and foremost.

“With so many seeking to erase transgender people — sometimes in the most

brutal ways possible — it is vitally important that those we lose are remembered, and that we continue to fight for justice.”

Revd Dr David added: “We will remember and mourn the trans people in the UK and around the world who we have lost this year due to transphobic violence.”

Looking at ways the transgender community can be supported it is suggested people can not only attend the vigil but advocate for policies and legislation that protect the rights and safety of transgender individuals and combat discrimination and people can educate themselves and others about transgender issues, terminology, and the importance of respecting gender identity.

For more information find High Peak Pride on Facebook or email St Mary’s Church on [email protected]