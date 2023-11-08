Plans have been submitted to the Peak District National Park to convert a barn into a new farm shop.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manor Farm in Sheen has sent in an application for a change of use from a tradition barn to a farm shop.

Applicant Lorna Critchlow said in a supporting statement which was submitted alongside the application: “We are excited for the opportunity to relocate Manor Farm’s farm shop for the benefit of the local community, supported by the Peak Park Farming in Protected Landscape Scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This application for the proposed change of use of the attached agricultural barn to the Grade II listed farmhouse, will secure its presence in the Peak District National Park for years to come.”

Plans have been submitted to convert this Peak District barn into a new farm shop. Photo submitted

The owners of Manor Farm are currently using a temporary portable cabin, within the farmyard of the property, as a farm shop, in which they sell the farm’s produce and other items.

However, they now want to remove the portable building and expand the shop into a barn on their property which is currently being used for agricultural storage.

The farmhouse is a Grade II listed building and Mrs Critchlow said: “Removing the portable cabin would withdraw the visual harm being caused to the heritage asset.

Advertisement

“The change of use of this barn would bear no impact on the farmhouse or associated heritage assets.

Advertisement

“As such the project will secure the future of this heritage asset.”

Manor Farm was a farmhouse located within part of the estate of Richard Thomas Bateman in the early 19th century, and the freehold was sold at auction around 1825 to the tenant Thomas Wardle.

The house and a large area of land was occupied by Thomas Wardle, and it seems likely the farmhouse was probably rebuilt by him in the early 19th century.

Advertisement

It remained farmed in the ownership of the Wardle family until the early 20th century at which point it was given the new name of Manor Farm, by the new owner, Arthur Henry Flower.

The Critchlow family inherited the property via Elizabeth Mary Critchlow, wife of A H Flower.

Advertisement