New Mills Town Council is calling on High Peak Borough Council to engage with the local community and stop the closure of the New Mills Squash Court.

It was announced earlier in the year that High peak Borough Council is proposing to replace the squash court with a new wellness centre.

The council is also looking to reduce the main sports hall to two thirds of its original size – an idea also opposed by some residents.

New Mills town Council has now written to High Peak Borough Council outlining its concerns.

Town Council shares residents concerns over New Mills Squash Court closure. Photo submitted

Town clerk and speaking on behalf of the town council, Clare Wild, said: “Town councillors have significant concerns regarding the 'proposed' changes.

“There is also strong opposition from our local residents to the loss of the squash courts and reduction in size of the sports hall due to the negative impacts on local sports provision for the public and schools and attendant impact on community health and well-being.”

When the news first broke about plans campaigners said the squash court is ‘flourishing part of the local community’.

It is enjoyed by hundreds of users of all ages over a three-month period, including under 18s aswell.

The town council is now calling on the borough council to do more.

High Peak Borough Council, HPBC, has pledged to carry out further engagement, and New Mills Town Council wants further details on how this engagement will take place and which local groups and residents will be engaged.

They say ‘focusing on select user groups is an insufficiently narrow form of engagement given the level of frustration expressed by Town Councillors and local residents’.

Clare said: “Our current council of 12 independent members are building strong relationships and place great value on our growing community network.

“We work to ensure that New Mills continues to be a great place to live or visit by ensuring that our responsibilities to provide services and facilities are in line with that vision.

“Whilst we appreciate that sometimes hard decisions need to be made and outcomes may not be beneficial for all, the opportunity for interested parties to be part of the journey through engagement is essential.”

The town council say they are happy to host an event to enable the borough council to talk to the community and wider members of the public at New Mills Town Hall.

The town council say they want clarification of how and when key groups and stakeholders can provide feedback on the proposals before a report considering the final designs for public consultation is considered by the HPBC Executive in June.

Clare said: “By doing this you could restore confidence that HPBC are adopting a fair and transparent process of engagement that fully considers the views of the residents of New Mills who will be most impacted by any changes.”

Speaking in response to the letter Transition New Mills added: “Ensuringlocal people get a genuine say in decisions that affect them is one of the most effective ways of building community power and we are fully supportive of this letter.