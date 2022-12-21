Top winter walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District countryside to blow away the cobwebs

The National Trust cares for miles of trails in beautiful locations across Derbyshire and the Peak District.
Blow away the cobwebs with invigorating countryside walks or follow inviting paths through frost-sprinkled parkland and historic gardens. Immerse yourself in striking winter scenery; the
stark beauty of frost-gilded trees, new vistas of wide landscapes and dramatic winter sunsets.
Winter is a great time to go outdoors and see wildlife. Birds arrive for the winter months and woodland residents can be seen more easily in the bare trees, so why not combine your winter
walk with some great nature-spotting opportunities?
The tea rooms and cafes make the perfect pit-stop after your winter ramble to warm up and refuel with a hot drink, comforting warm lunch or a well-earned sweet treat.
Here are some of the best trails near you to enjoy during the cold winter months:
1. Kedleston
Step out into 800 acres of scenic parkland, with miles of walking trails to explore at Kedleston. Crisp, cold days and early sunsets - the winter landscape can be an inspiring place to step out into. Embark on the Lakeside Walk, enjoying far-reaching countryside views, discover the Fishing Pavilion and Robert Adam bridge and spot a whole host of waterfowl by the lake edge, including geese, swans, oyster catchers, herons and coots. Dogs on leads are welcome in the parkland and gardens. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/kedleston-hall
Photo: National Trust
2. Calke Abbey
As well as a grand Baroque un-stately home with its peeling wallpaper and seemingly abandoned rooms, Calke Abbey has secret walled gardens and parkland, much of which is a National Nature Reserve. The park is a rich and varied landscape of grassland, ponds and wood pasture – one of the rarest habitats in Europe. The Tramway Trail follows a figure-of-eight route along an old horse-drawn tramway that linked Ticknall to Ashby, and it’s suitable for cyclists and walkers. Parts of the Tramway Trail are also accessible for wheelchairs and pushchairs. Dogs are free to roam the parkland under close control. They're welcome in the gardens, stableyards, restaurant and second-hand bookshop, provided they be on-lead. Wheelchair and tramper available to borrow. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/calke-abbey
Photo: ©National Trust Images/Dennis Gilbert
3. Hardwick
The Hardwick Estate surrounding the magnificent Hall, covers around 2,500 acres of parkland and includes a variety of habitats from woodland and wetland to farmland. Miles of walking routes explore the parkland, with woodland, ponds and far-reaching countryside views to enjoy along the way. For those looking for a short stroll, the 1-mile gentle walk is perfect, and for those looking to explore further, the 6-mile wider estate walk takes in the further reaches of the parkland. Dogs on leads are welcome in the parkland and stableyard.
Mobility scooters and wheelchairs are available for loan. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/hardwick
Photo: Annapurna Mellor
4. Ilam Park, Dovedale and the White Peak
With its rolling hills, limestone cliffs and picturesque river views, Ilam Park, Dovedale and the White Peak is a popular destination for walks, discovering nature, unearthing fossils and finding stunning views. Whether it's a stroll by the River Manifold, a wander through ancient ravine woodlands or a hike over the hilltops, there are plenty bracing winter walks to be discovered when you explore the White Peak. Through the colder months, visitors will be rewarded with quiet landscapes and cool, crisp air to leave you feeling inspired and energised. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/ilam-park-dovedale-and-the-white-peak
Photo: National Trust