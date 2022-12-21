Top winter walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District countryside to blow away the cobwebs

2. Calke Abbey

As well as a grand Baroque un-stately home with its peeling wallpaper and seemingly abandoned rooms, Calke Abbey has secret walled gardens and parkland, much of which is a National Nature Reserve. The park is a rich and varied landscape of grassland, ponds and wood pasture – one of the rarest habitats in Europe. The Tramway Trail follows a figure-of-eight route along an old horse-drawn tramway that linked Ticknall to Ashby, and it’s suitable for cyclists and walkers. Parts of the Tramway Trail are also accessible for wheelchairs and pushchairs. Dogs are free to roam the parkland under close control. They're welcome in the gardens, stableyards, restaurant and second-hand bookshop, provided they be on-lead. Wheelchair and tramper available to borrow. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/calke-abbey

Photo: ©National Trust Images/Dennis Gilbert